Water conservation resources for Utah residents

There are many ways for residents to conserve water in Utah, and some offer rebates. Below are links to programs that residents can use as resources to help save money and beautify your home!

FLIP YOUR STRIP

Increase your curb appeal, reduce water use, and get money back when you participate in the Flip Your Strip rebate program. Removing lawn from your park strip will save an estimated 5,000-8,000 gallons of water each year—and you can get cash for doing it. Receive up to $1.25 per square foot for replacing the lawn in your park strip with a water-efficient design.

GRASS REMOVAL REBATES

During the 2022 session, the Legislature approved $5 million for a statewide grass removal rebate program. There’s been tremendous interest in this program, and we’re working to launch the first statewide turf buyback program in the country!

LANDSCAPE CONSULTATIONS

Sign up for a free consultation to see how you can make your yard more water-efficient and Utah-friendly. During your consultation, you will receive watering suggestions, sprinkler system advice, and recommendations for your landscape. Following our visit, you will also receive a summary report including information specific to your landscape and final recommendations. Consultations are free in participating areas, so schedule an appointment today!

LOCALSCAPES REWARDS

Localscapes is an approach to landscaping designed specifically for Utah. Whether you’re installing a new landscape or renovating an existing one, following the Localscapes five-step approach will give you a landscape that thrives! Cash rewards and plan reviews will be given for landscaping projects that meet program requirements. Check the eligibility tab to see if you qualify.

SMART CONTROLLER REBATES

Receive a rebate for up to $75 when you purchase an eligible WaterSense-labeled smart controller. Smart controllers reduce water waste by automatically adjusting how often and how long a landscape is watered based on local weather and landscape conditions.

TOILET REPLACEMENT

Receive up to $100 when you replace your old toilet with a WaterSense-labeled toilet! Toilets use more water than any other indoor fixture. Because toilets manufactured before 1994 use more gallons of water per flush, replacing them is an easy way to conserve water.

