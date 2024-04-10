Complete this virtual scavenger hunt to score 50% off at Starbucks tomorrow

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Just when we’d gotten used to deals from Starbucks, they changed the game.

Fans of the coffee chain may know that Starbucks offers Rewards Members (free to join!) various perks with some frequency, including buy-one-get-one deals, grande drinks for just $3 and much more. Typically these deals are easy to score: Simply open your Starbucks app to access the coupon.

But spring is in the air and Starbucks has raised the stakes, creating a delightfully festive virtual scavenger hunt customers must complete to earn their reward: 50% off the spring menu drink of their choice on Thursday, April 11 from noon to 6 p.m.

When you’re ready to game on, open your Starbucks app (or log on via web browser, which is recommended if your phone is more than two years old) and look for the Scavenger Hunt offer. Choose your character (a cute icon showing your choice of Starbucks drink — we picked “Lavender Lover”) and tap “Launch Now” to play! You’ll be launched into a virtual world (to us, reminiscent of “Gilmore Girls'” Stars Hollow, with its quaint town square and white gazebo centerpiece) complete with a Starbucks on the corner, cherry blossom trees in full bloom and even a pair of bunnies hopping down the street. Using arrows on the screen to move, collect at least five of the beverages hovering in the middle of the street within 45 seconds to unlock your 50% off coupon.

Starbucks

If it takes you a while to figure out how to navigate and collect beverages (“run” through them), fear not — you have unlimited chances to collect your five beverages and can restart the game over and over to try again.

The deal itself is limited, however — once you secure your 50% off coupon, you’ll want to be one of the first six million people to redeem it tomorrow in order to take advantage of the deal. And the 50% off applies only to spring drinks, so be sure to order off the spring menu.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.