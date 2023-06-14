Costco is selling this 70-inch Samsung 4K TV for just $500

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Have you been dreaming of getting a new big-screen TV but are dissuaded by the high price tag? Now is the time to treat yourself because we found a discount on a Samsung Smart TV that may be too good to pass up.

Costco has a limited-time sale on the Samsung 70-inch TU700D Series – 4K UHD LED LCD TV for only $499.99. The sale price is only valid through June 25, so you must act quickly before the deal disappears.

To buy this Samsung 70-inch Smart TV for the $499 sale price, simply visit the Costco website and add it to your cart. You do not need a discount code or a coupon, but note this deal is limited to delivery only — it is not available for pickup at your local Costco store. Delivery is available within 50 miles of a Costco Wholesale Warehouse.

The $499 price includes free delivery of the TV in its original box to the room of the customer’s choice. It does not include setup, installation or package removal but for an additional $30, you get a basic setup service which includes unpacking the TV, attaching it to the included base, connecting the TV to a power source and one video source and package removal.

The Samsung 70-inch 4K UHD LED LCD TV has a 4K Crystal Processor and a crystal display for sharp, vivid images and video quality. The Wi-Fi-compatible TV connects with Alexa and has two HDMI inputs to plug in streaming devices or game consoles.

And, for added peace of mind, this TV comes with a two-year warranty and a 90-day return policy.

