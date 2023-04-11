Watch Now
Crosswalks Boutique has all the bright colors and trends for spring

Inspire In Utah: Crosswalks Boutique
Two sisters started Crosswalks Boutique to help people find styles and make them their own!
Posted at 2:00 PM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 16:15:51-04

Inspire InUtahis an initiative to help support women entrepreneurs and women in the workplace at every level.

That includes the sisters who own Crosswalks Boutique.

Kimberly and Marissa say they wanted a place that as cute skirts, tops, dresses, pants, t-shirts, and more that meet anyone's fashion style.

Crosswalks Boutique is a place where women of all ages and sizes can find just what they're looking for.

They say this spring the trends are bright colors, tropical prints, jumpsuits, and graphic tees.

You can find them on their online store, and look for them at pop up markets.

Today (4/11/23 only) use code "THEPLACE" for 10 percent off your order at crosswalksboutique.com and be sure to follow them on Instagram @crosswalksboutique.

