Domino is looking for his forever home

Meet Hearts4Paws pet of the week, Domino!
Posted at 3:33 PM, Jan 20, 2023
Hearts 4 Paws is a non-profit organization run by volunteers who rescue and work to re-home abandoned, stray, and neglected animals.

Joe Simmons joined us with Domino who is a very energetic puppy that just wants to play.

Domino will do best in an active household and he loves kids and cats. He has been crate trained but is still working on potty-training.

He has been neutered and is current on all his vaccinations plus has a microchip.

Dominos adoption fee is $300.

If you're interested in adopting or want to be a foster for Hearts 4 Paws please visit: hearts4paws.org

