From Green Monday to Super Saturday, here's when to find the best December deals

After a busy Black Friday weekend, the deals don't end in December.

Stores are looking to clear shelves as we inch closer to the major holidays, creating opportunities for savvy shoppers to find significant savings.

Dave Jacoby, senior general manager of Kenwood Towne Centre mall, says December is when many brick-and-mortar retailers roll out in-store markdowns that may be worth the wait.

"Gifts with purchases," he said. "A lot of times retailers will offer deals that they will only offer in person, they might not offer it online."

From Green Monday to Super Saturday, here is when to find the best December sales

December sales events

Shoppers can find stockings full of savings in the lead up to the holidays, according to Samantha Gordon, deals editor at Consumer Reports.

"No matter what you're shopping for, it's going to be on sale," Gordon said. But when should you buy for the best deal? And will online orders arrive on time?

Consumer Reports suggests you try these shopping events:



Green Monday (Dec. 8): The second Monday in December, when stores see a surge in last-minute online purchases.

Free Shipping Day (Dec.14): For some retailers, this is the last chance to buy online and have guaranteed free shipping with guaranteed delivery by Christmas Eve.

Super Saturday (Dec. 20): The last Saturday to shop before Christmas, also known as "Panic Saturday."

Retailers typically offer special deals and extended hours as part of Super Saturday, "That's where you're going to see in-store sales," Gordon said.

Last chance for holiday savings

Gordon recommends shoppers compare prices, check a store's price match policy in case the price drops, and use in-store pickup to avoid shipping delays.

"Go right to the customer service desk, pick up your purchase and then you're right back out the door again," Gordon said.

She also recommends asking for gift receipts to make for easy returns.

Lacey Calloway is one of many shoppers hunting for deals all month long, "I spread it out, and I do some of it online, but I still prefer to shop in person," she said.

Carissa Medford doesn’t mind waiting until December to do her shopping, "because I don't like all the hustle bustle and fighting the crowds with everybody on Black Friday," she said.

Whenever and wherever you finish your holiday shopping, be sure you don’t waste your money.

