Save on your Fourth of July barbecue, despite rising beef prices

Planning a Fourth of July barbecue can feel overwhelming, especially with today's grocery prices. But there are several ways to save money while still serving up a memorable meal for your guests.

From hot dogs to potato salad to s'mores, we visited an independent grocery store to find ways to save on crowd pleasers without breaking the bank.

Heather Frye, manager and marketing director of Rivertown IGA, recommends looking for special holiday deals. She says grocers all have markdowns on popular cookout items.

"We've got some great deals on beef, chicken, pork chops," Frye said.

With beef prices still near all-time highs, she suggests you may want to skip the steak and go for cheaper pork chops.

"At $2.99 a pound, that is delicious on the grill for July 4," Frye said of their bone-in pork chop deal.

Even cheaper are hot dogs, she says, like Oscar Mayer packages that her IGA had on sale for $2.99 a pack.

For the biggest savings, Frye suggests grabbing in-season items that are on markdown.

"We've got our cantaloupe on sale, and our watermelon too," she said.

Ditto for potato and macaroni salad, which she said is also on sale.

What you serve can make a big difference when it comes to cost

Danny Jensen with Cheapism says there are strategic ways to save when deciding what food to serve.

"You can grill chicken or kebabs; is kind of a great way to really stretch the amount of meat," Jensen said.

"Vegetables too. I mean, they're good for us, but it's also a nice way to kind of round out the meal," he said.

Bell peppers, corn and other grilling vegetables are in season now, which means good quality and good markdowns.

Jensen's other saving tips include hosting a potluck-style meal where guests bring their favorite dishes. This spreads out the cost and lets everyone try different recipes.

He also recommends buying in bulk by shopping at warehouse clubs and considering store brands for items where you don't have a strong brand preference. This is one holiday where guests won't be fussy about name brands.

"Another great way, too, is something like tacos," Jensen said.

"You don't need as much meat for that because it's kind of you'll get all the other fillings; you've got your salsa and guacamole and everything else that kind of rounds it out and also kind of makes it fun," he said.

Finally, he said getting an accurate head count before shopping is crucial so you don't over-buy.

At the IGA, Frye reminds shoppers not to forget the essentials. You don't want to have to rush back to the store when the grill is already hot and the guests are hungry.

"Make sure you grab hot dog buns, barbecue sauce, mustard, ketchup, everything you need to make July 4 the best ever," she said.

That way, you have a great cookout, and you don't waste your money.

