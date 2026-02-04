Score big TV deals before the Super Bowl without a super-sized budget

For sports fans gearing up for the Super Bowl or Winter Olympics, there's no better time to score a deal on a big-screen TV, where some 75-inch TVs are now below $400.

Shopper Tomas Vargas is already thinking big for his next purchase.

"Honestly, I am going over 85 inches," he said. "The prices aren't that bad now."

Major retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are advertising steep discounts ahead of the big game on big-screens and smaller budget-friendly options.

Some of the top deals this week

Be aware that these discounts may not apply to the latest lineup of televisions.

Dashia Milden, the consumer insights editor for CNET, says shoppers will find the biggest savings on 2025 models.

"Now is a really good time to look across all sizes. I would check multiple retailers. It's a really good time to comparison shop," she said.

According to CNET research, the top reason people upgrade their TVs is screen size. Half of shoppers opt for 65 inches or bigger, making it important to measure your space before you buy.

Milden also recommends sitting about nine feet back from where your TV is located to determine if a bigger screen is a good idea.

"Does that feel comfortable for you? Are you squinting your eyes? Does it feel too close?" Milden said.

TVs continue to get more massive and vivid, as demonstrated at the CES tech event in Las Vegas earlier this year.

By using an RGB (red, green, and blue) micro-LED backlight, Gregg Lee with LG Electronics says TVs will generate more colors than ever, perfect for sporting events like the Super Bowl.

"These TVs will help you be able to see their legs in motion with the sharpness and clarity as though you were sitting on the side of the field," Lee said.

While the newest TV models won't go on sale until fall, shoppers can still find solid budget options now.

This year, CNET’s top pick for a budget TV is a 50-inch Hisense for less than $300.

"Still gives you a lot of great features and quality," according to Milden.

For those with the room and budget, wall-sized sets offer the biggest savings. Best Buy has some 100-inch deals priced near $1,000.

If you’re in the market for a new TV, now may be the best time to buy until Black Friday, so you don’t waste your money.

