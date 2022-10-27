You can get women’s Dr. Martens boots 25% off on Amazon right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Boot weather has arrived! Whether you’re hiking on the trails to catch the last colors of the fall season or getting prepped for the winter, boots are a versatile addition to your shoe collection. If you’re in the market for a pair for yourself (or someone else), now is a great time to pick up these Dr. Martens boots, which are on sale on Amazon for a limited time!

In case you haven’t heard of Dr. Martens boots: They are one of the most popular brands of footwear out there. “Docs” are known for their durability, comfort and timeless-yet-fashion-forward look, and fans have found creative ways to pair them with just about anything over the decades. While they can be a little pricey, the quality and classic styling of Dr. Martens boots makes them a wise investment.

The Dr. Martens Women’s Leona Fashion Boots are on sale for $146.24, nearly 25% off the normal retail price of $190. These Black Vintage Smooth boots are made with a retro design of smooth leather for a sleek, fashionable look with durable construction.

These boots have the “rebelliously comfortable” Dr. Martens Airwair air-cushioned sole. The design, which originated back in 1959, provides long-lasting comfort for people on their feet all day, whether it’s for work or for recreation.

As durable as these boots are, the Dr. Martens Women’s Leona style allows the wearer to step out in style with a 1.5-inch sole platform and a 2-inch heel height. The antiqued brass eyelets add some classic flair, as well.

With more than 5,200 Amazon customer reviews and a 4.7 out of 5-star rating, the Dr. Martens Women’s Leona Boots get rave reviews for their comfort, quality, and look.

“Love these boots!! I have been looking for a pair of black lace-up leather boots for several seasons now and I just happened to find these on Amazon,” buyer Tiffany Whitten wrote in her product review, adding that she loved the style the heel adds.

“Would recommend all day long!!” her review concluded.

If you’re looking for flat-soled Dr. Martens boots, then you might want to take a look at the Dr. Martens Women’s 1460w Originals.

Marked down by Amazon to $153.08 from the list price of $170, these eight-eye combat-style boots are 100% leather. With a mid-calf height, these Dr. Martens boots have a look that’s more traditional for the brand.

More than 4,100 Amazon customers have reviewed these Dr. Martens boots, and 87% of them gave the product a 5-star rating.

“These shoes are amazing. They are extremely durable,” wrote Amazon customer George in a 5-star review. “I am a bartender so I need something to stand in for long periods of time. They withstand all the bar spillage and working on my feet for 12+ hrs. Highly recommend.”

If you like zippers on your Dr. Martens boots, then take a look at the Women’s 2976 Chelsea Boot with Zips on Amazon.

This pair of 100% leather Dr. Martens boots are classic Chelsea-style boots with a zipper on the side for easy on/off. The slip-resistant sole helps with confident walking on all kinds of surfaces.

These $150 waterproof boots have a 4.6 out of 5-star overall rating from almost 1,000 customers.

Which pair of Dr. Martens boots do you think fit your needs and wardrobe best?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.