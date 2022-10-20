You Can Get Boozy Eggo Egg Nog That Tastes Like Waffles This Holiday Season

Eggo is launching a new treat this winter, but it’s not exactly what you’d expect from a brand beloved for their toaster waffles.

Made in partnership with Sugarlands Distilling Co., new Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin’ Cream is a rum-based liqueur that tastes like a freshly toasted waffle and made to help you unwind during the busy holiday season. With 20% alcohol by volume, it is for ages 21 and up. While it can be enjoyed just as a drink, Eggo suggests pairing well with their Thick & Fluffy waffles either for breakfast or as an after-dinner treat.

Jars will be popping up in stores nationwide throughout the holiday season, so you’ll want to continue to check back often if you haven’t been able to get one yet. Eggo recommends calling the liquor stores in your area to confirm the product is in stock and if you can’t find it, ask your store to order to some.

Eggo

“We’re very excited to partner with an iconic brand like Eggo to create this fun and festive version of our popular Appalachian Sippin’ Cream. Our team at the distillery worked hard to ensure hints of cinnamon and nutmeg came through in the flavors, making every sip reminiscent of a perfectly toasted Eggo waffle,” Sugarlands Master Distiller Greg Eidam said in a press release.



If you’re able to find Eggo Nog near you, you can drink it straight or try one of Sugarnlands’ recipes, like an Eggo Nog Martini, a Peppermint White Russian or the Eggo Nog Caramel Brulee Latte, which also calls for espresso, caramel sauce and milk, and is topped with Eggo Minis Homestyle Waffles and whipped cream.

Eggo

If you end up still not finding Eggo Nog near you, you can find eggnog in stores nationwide this holiday season from other brands, including Evan Williams and Southern Comfort, which is non-alcoholic, so you’ll need to add rum or whiskey.

For even more eggnog flavors, check out this recipe for eggnog cake, which calls for typical cake and buttercream ingredients, plus eggnog, cinnamon, nutmeg and pretzels and white chocolate for decorating.

Is eggnog a holiday staple in your home?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.