Enjoy the outdoors at this weekend's free festival

Explore Utah this weekend!

The Northern Utah Trailfest is a 3-day camping festival to bring the community together for a fall celebration of the trails at North Fork Park in Eden, UT.

Family-friendly activities are available all weekend long including live music, telescope stargazing, storytelling, food trucks, yoga, guided hikes, and more.

The festival and concert are completely free to attend! Tent camping is only $25 for the whole weekend, and RVs are $40.

NUT Trail Run & Bike Race takes place on Saturday, October 8. Runners and hikers have a 3.5-mile loop course and mountain bikers have a 7-mile loop course.

The Northern Utah Trailfest is produced by two local Weber County nonprofits - the GOAL Foundation and Trails Foundation of Northern Utah, as well as Weber County Parks & Recreation who operate North Fork Park.

During the event, a fundraiser will take place to support each nonprofit’s mission of providing free and low-cost community activities.

Go to the website, or find more information on their Facebook or Instagram pages.