Celebrate Earth Day's Birthday At The Ogden Botanical Gardens

Posted at 12:27 PM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 14:27:01-04

Celebrate Earth Day's Birthday at the USU Ogden Botanical Gardens family-friendly and free event on Saturday, April 29th. It includes a Plant Sale and Swap, Community Booths, Classes, and other Activities.

