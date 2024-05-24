Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

COOL SCHOOL: Realms of Inquiry

Posted at 11:13 AM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 13:13:04-04

Realms of Inquiry is a cooperative learning community that offers an accredited curriculum for grades 7 through 12, and is truly a Cool School!
It's dedicated to providing a supportive learning environment for bright and intellectually creative students. Working closely with faculty, each student designs a program tailored to his or her particular interests and learning style.

https://www.realmsofinquiry.org/

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere