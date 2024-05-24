COOL SCHOOL: Realms of Inquiry

Realms of Inquiry is a cooperative learning community that offers an accredited curriculum for grades 7 through 12, and is truly a Cool School!
It's dedicated to providing a supportive learning environment for bright and intellectually creative students. Working closely with faculty, each student designs a program tailored to his or her particular interests and learning style.
Posted at 11:13 AM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 13:13:04-04
