DMX: Rapper remains on life support, family plans prayer vigil for Monday

Peter Kramer/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, in New York. DMX's longtime New York-based lawyer, Murray Richman, said the rapper was on life support Saturday, April 3, 2021 at White Plains Hospital. "He had a heart attack. He's quite ill," Richman said. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)
Posted at 5:06 AM, Apr 05, 2021
DMX’s longtime New York-based lawyer, Murray Richman, said the rapper was on life support Saturday evening at White Plains Hospital outside of New York City.

Richman says the artist had a heart attack. He said he could not confirm reports that DMX overdosed on drugs and was not sure what caused the heart attack.

The rapper's family says DMX remains in a coma and is on a ventilator as of Sunday evening. They've planned a prayer vigil will be held outside White Plains Hospital at 5 p.m. Monday.

DMX made a splash in rap music in 1998 with his first studio album “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot,” which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The multiplatinum-selling album was anchored by several hits including “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Get At Me Dog” and “Stop Being Greedy.”

