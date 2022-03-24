Hank Williams Jr.'s wife Mary Jane Thomas dies at 58

JUPITER, Fla. — Mary Jane Thomas, the wife of country music legend Hank Williams Jr., died Tuesday. She was 58.

Diovanni Chapman, a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County medical examiner's office, confirmed the death Thursday.

According to Fox News, People, and TMZ, Jupiter police officers received a call about a medical emergency at the Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Thomas was then taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her cause of death has not been released.

The couple has two children, Sam Williams and Katherine Williams-Dunning.

Williams-Dunning died in a 2020 automobile accident in Tennessee. She was 27.

The media outlets reported that her husband, who was in the vehicle with her, survived but suffered critical injuries.

Thomas met the 72-year-old "All My Rowdy Friends" crooner at one of his concerts in 1985.

They were married in 1990.

It was not immediately known what Thomas was doing in Jupiter or if Williams was with her.

Williams was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2020.

Peter Burke at WPTV first reported this story.