Posted at 10:52 PM, Oct 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 00:52:46-04

In Pleasant Grove, Utah there is something that is anything but "pleasant"... it is the indoor and outdoor haunt known as Shadows of Fear! Complete with different levels of scary, starting with the family-friendly No Spook Tuesday and terminating with the no holds barred Frontline Show, Shadows of Fear will follow you home!

