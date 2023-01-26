Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

STEM Expo Sneak Peek at the Beehive Science and Technology Academy

Posted at 9:59 AM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 11:59:21-05

The Beehive Science and Technology Academy gives us a preview of the experiments taking place at the STEM Expo happening this weekend at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere