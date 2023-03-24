The 2023 Festival of Colors

The Festival of Colors for 2023 at the Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork promises to be a memorable event for the whole family, no matter the weather. A little bit of snow won't dampen the spirits of the festival or keep the colors away! So wear some layers and keep warm dancing to the music and sampling the food!
Posted at 9:56 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 11:56:06-04
