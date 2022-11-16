The Christa McAuliffe Space Center at Central Elementary in Pleasant Grove really must be seen to be believed. Complete with a planetarium, six starship simulators, and Laser Rock Shows, it's quite the boon for students, but it is also open to the public for team building, birthdays, and more.
Posted at 11:26 PM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 01:26:12-05
The Christa McAuliffe Space Center at Central Elementary in Pleasant Grove really must be seen to be believed. Complete with a planetarium, six starship simulators, and Laser Rock Shows, it's quite the boon for students, but it is also open to the public for team building, birthdays, and more.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.