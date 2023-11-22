The Provo Predators Hockey team trains hard at Peaks Ice Arena, especially since they are neck and neck for the Number One slot against the Ogden Mustangs!
Posted at 2:17 PM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 16:17:53-05
The Provo Predators Hockey team trains hard at Peaks Ice Arena, especially since they are neck and neck for the Number One slot against the Ogden Mustangs!
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.