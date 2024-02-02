Utah students produce their own dating show with hopes of finding love

LOGAN, Utah — A group of Utah State University students have begun producing their own dating show taking inspiration from “The Golden Bachelor" in hopes of finding true love on campus.

Aiden Horrocks, one of the bachelors on the show, explained they got the idea after their friends became obsessed with the dating reality show.

“We were watching The Golden Bachelor every Thursday night I don't know why we decided to,” Aiden said. “Then we were like, how hard could it be if we did one of these?”

The premise of "The USU Bachelors" is simple, college students looking for love, but there’s a twist. There are two bachelors instead of one.

Dallin Anderson, another of the show’s bachelors, explained he joined the show to help his friend.

“Aiden was saying he didn't want to do it alone, which makes sense," Anderson reflected. "It's kind of like a difficult thing to kind of put your face out like that.”

Both Aiden and Dallin say the double bachelor twist comes with a few complications.

“People have been asking...what if you both fall for the same girl kind of thing? Dallin said, “Honestly, I don't really know what would happen.”

The Bachelor USU producers, Luke Lehnhof and Scott Holmstead, say the experience of creating a reality show has been challenging, but fun.

“There's definitely some unexpected moments that...we have never seen in a bachelor show before,” Lehnhof said.

After passing out flyers around campus and a whirlwind of first impressions, a group of 28 Aggie students are ready to fight for a rose.

Scott Holmstead said the whole goal of the show is to, "keep it alive, make it funny but also, you know, we want people to be entertained.”

The show is being produced on a typical starving student’s budget.

“I think maybe the most exotic place we're going to go is across the valley here so not to Puerto Rico,” Aiden said. “At least not in this season.”

Everyone involved said viewers can expect some genuine connections and some bombshell surprises in a series that promises to offer a fresh perspective in the search for love.