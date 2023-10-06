Watch Now
Where to visit a bone-chilling haunted attraction in Utah this Halloween

Rocky Mountain Haunters
Posted at 12:07 PM, Oct 06, 2023
Goblins, ghouls, witches and ghosts! A haunted map will help direct you around Utah to see local attractions and homes oozing with spookiness!

Rocky Mountain Haunters compiles the map of ghostly fun every year. It's no tricks, only treats for those who dare to indulge in the festive displays.

You can expect to find top-notch decorated yards, haunted houses and other certified creepiness.

The group is made up of Utah Halloween enthusiasts who have been around for more than two decades. Now, there are more than 100 members who get together to celebrate all things haunted.

