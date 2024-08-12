Florida middle school student accidentally run over by mom at morning drop-off

SARASOTA, Fla — A 12-year-old girl was accidentally run over by her mother during the first day of school drop-off at a Florida middle school.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 12-year-old dropped her school supplies and crawled under the car to retrieve them. The mother didn't know the girl crawled under the car and began to drive forward.

The 12-year-old was taken by helicopter to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg in critical condition.

