Former BYU coach Mark Pope purchases Lexington home for nearly $5M

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former BYU head basketball coach Mark Pope can now officially call Lexington home after being purchasing nearly $5 million property, months after being named head coach at the University of Kentucky.

According to the Fayette County Clerk's Office database, the deed was drafted on July 1 and read that the house is located within The Grange Estates.

The Pope's bought the home for $4,750,000, according to the deed.

The home has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, three half-baths and a swimming pool, according to the Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator's database.

Pope was named the head coach of UK in April, becoming the 23rd head coach in Kentucky history.