Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Former BYU coach Mark Pope purchases Lexington home for nearly $5M

Mark Pope Lexington Home
Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator<br/>
Mark Pope Lexington Home
Posted at 1:33 PM, Jul 08, 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former BYU head basketball coach Mark Pope can now officially call Lexington home after being purchasing nearly $5 million property, months after being named head coach at the University of Kentucky.

According to the Fayette County Clerk's Office database, the deed was drafted on July 1 and read that the house is located within The Grange Estates.

The Pope's bought the home for $4,750,000, according to the deed.

The home has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, three half-baths and a swimming pool, according to the Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator's database.

Pope was named the head coach of UK in April, becoming the 23rd head coach in Kentucky history.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere