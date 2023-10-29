Watch Now
NewsNational NewsScripps News

Actions

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead after suspected drowning

Multiple reports confirm that the 54-year-old actor was found in his Los Angeles residence's hot tub around 4 p.m.
‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead after suspected drowning
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead after suspected drowning
Posted at 6:54 PM, Oct 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-28 20:54:05-04

Matthew Perry, renowned for portraying Chandler Bing in the popular series "Friends," has passed away from an apparent drowning.

Multiple reports confirm that the 54-year-old actor was found in his Los Angeles residence's hot tub around 4 p.m. Saturday, following a call to first responders after he suffered an apparent cardiac arrest.

No foul play was involved, according to sources who spoke to the Los Angeles Times on condition of anonymity.

According to the LA Times, detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department's robbery-homicide unit have been assigned to the case. 

This is a developing story, Scripps News has not been able to independently confirm the reports. 

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2023
Scripps News Promo

Read more about Scripps News here