Generac recalls 64,000 generators that can burn users

Generac has issued a recall of nearly 64,000 portable generators after receiving 27 reports of the generators overheating and pressurizing or expelling fuel when opened.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, three of the incidents resulted in severe burn injuries.

The generators were sold from April 2011 through June 2023 for between $3,300 and $3,650, the CPSC said.

The recall includes the following models:

Type GP15000E model numbers:

G0057341

G0057342

005734R1

005734R2

Type GP17500E model numbers:

G0057351

G0057352

005735R1

005735R2

Owners can find the model numbers on a label on the heat shield between the engine and alternator.

The CPSC is encouraging owners to immediately stop using the generators and contact Generac at 888-391-0503 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT for a free repair kit.

The recall is the third announced by Generac of some of its generators since 2021. Last year, it reannounced a 2021 recall of dozens of its models that caused 37 injuries, including 24 finger amputations and five finger crushings. Twenty-nine of the 37 incidents were reported after the 2021 recall.

The CPSC posts updated recall notices on its website every Thursday. You can search through past CPSC recalls on its website.

You can also be among the first to learn of product recalls by signing up for emails directly through the CPSC.

