Get grande drinks for $3 at Starbucks this week

Have you had your eye on one of the new Starbucks beverages to try in 2024? Starbucks is dropping a limited-time deal this week, making it the perfect time to sample something delicious.

As part of its New Year, New Yays promotion, Starbucks will offer Starbucks Rewards members an exclusive $3 drink deal on Thursday, Jan. 11. Then, to welcome the weekend, Starbucks Rewards members can enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free deal on Jan. 13-14.

If you haven’t signed up for a free Starbucks Rewards membership, now is the time to get on board! Then, you can have access to these two amazing deals and start collecting stars to earn even more savings!

Adobe

The Thursday, Jan. 11 deal is only available to Starbucks Rewards members from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time. All you need to do is go to your local participation Starbucks and claim your $3 grande handcrafted beverage.

Then, on Saturday, Jan. 13, and Sunday, Jan. 14, Starbucks Rewards members can use a separate coupon to buy one handcrafted drink and get one of equal or lesser value for free ($10 max value.)

You must download the coupon on the Starbucks app to take advantage of the deal. Rewards members can apply the coupon on mobile orders; show the barista your smartphone with the coupon to have the discount applied.

These offers can be used to order one of Starbucks’ new drinks, including the following:

Iced Hazelnut Oatmile Shaken Espresso: a Starbucks Blonde espresso combined with notes of roasted hazelnut, shaken together with ice and topped with oat milk

Pistachio Cream Cold Brew: Starbucks signature cold brew sweetened with vanilla syrup, topped with silky pistachio cold foam, and finished with salted brown-buttery sprinkles

Pistachio Latte: Cozy flavors of sweet pistachio and brown-buttery topping paired with espresso and steamed milk

Starbucks

Any customizations to your handcrafted beverage will cost extra. These deals exclude any canned or bottled drinks and alcohol. They can only be used once and not in combination with other discounts. Delivery services can not be used with either promotion.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.