Not a 'ruff' day at school as Utah students chosen to receive special Dog Man book

He’s part man, part dog, and all hero.

You guessed it: he’s Dog Man!

For those unfamiliar, here’s the cliff notes: a human and dog team up to fight crime, major crime things happen that lead to human and dog being injured resulting in the two being sewn together to create Dog Man.

For students in first through fifth grades at the Guadalupe Center, if they were unfamiliar with these dog-namic heroes, they aren’t anymore.

The author of the series, Dave Pilkey, personally donated his new Dog Man book to students at only 10 schools in the country, and Guadalupe Center was one.

“I was really excited; the kids didn’t know what was coming,” says Guadalupe’s librarian, Angi Castillo. “We also had a book fair, and I took the new book off the shelf, and they were pretty mad about that, but I knew it was coming and they didn’t.”

“I was really excited because I had never read that book in my life,” said Mascimo, a fourth-grade student at the school.

If getting the book for free wasn’t enough, students learned to draw the characters, followed by a read-a-thon in the dark with flashlights.

“I think the kids like the silly characters,” shared Castillo. “You’ve also got that good and bad. Everybody loves a good feeling and a superhero, and it’s definitely different that we have a dog and a cop who are friends.”

Whether it’s Superman, Spider-Man or Dog Man, Castillo explained how heroes tend to unite us.

“It’s just really exciting to get more books into their hands and knowing it’s the most recent copy of the series is always exciting."