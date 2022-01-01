Robyn Oguinye

A Baton Rouge native and graduate of LSU, Robyn started her news career at KIMT-TV in Mason City, Iowa as a reporter, anchor and producer. After nearly two years there, she continued her journey as a reporter and weekend anchor at WFRV-TV in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Her most recent stop was at San Antonio's WOAI/KABB where she was a reporter and fill-in anchor.

Robyn is excited to anchor the 4 p.m. newscast alongside Max Roth. She's also thrilled to join the FOX 13 News investigative team. Her past reporting has helped uncover housing discrimination, exposed the mishandling of sex assault complaints and revealed how city inspectors failed to follow through on vital repairs.

When she's not doing news, the former ballerina enjoys dancing, reading, working out, baking, watching reality television or documentaries and spending time with friends, family and her cute dog Livvy.