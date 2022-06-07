Beating the heat; How to stay safe as summer temperatures climb

SALT LAKE CITY — Summer weather is great, but too much of a good thing can cause some serious health issues.

Dr. Filip Roos, chief medical officer at Mountain Star Healthcare joined John Franchi on Good Day Utah Tuesday morning to talk about the dangers and how to avoid them.

Here are some of the topics they discussed.

Difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke



Heat exhaustion occurs when the body loses excess amounts of water and salt, typically from sweating

Heat stroke is a serious medical emergency that occurs when your body is unable to control its internal temperature, reaching 103°F or higher

Knowing the signs and symptoms of these two conditions could absolutely save lives.

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses:



Increased thirst, sweating

Weakness & extreme tiredness

Fainting

Muscle cramps

Nausea & vomiting

Headache

Cool, pale & clammy skin

Symptoms of Heat Stroke:



Little or no sweating

Dizziness, confusion

Seizures

Fast breathing & heartbeat

Loss of consciousness

Severe headache

Flushed, hot, dry skin

First aid for heat-related illnesses:



Move to a cooler environment

Lay down & loosen clothing

Apply cool, wet cloths to the body

Fan or move victim to air-conditioned room

Sip water

Get medical help right away if:



You throw up

Symptoms get worse

Symptoms last longer than 1 hour

First Aid for Heat Stroke:



Call 911 or get the victim to a hospital immediately. Delay can be fatal

Move the victim to a cooler, preferably air-conditioned, environment

Reduce body temperature with cool cloths or bath

Do NOT give fluids

*Use fan if heat index temperatures are below the high 90s. A fan can make you hotter at higher temperatures. Taking a cool shower or bath or moving to an air-conditioned place is a much better way to cool off.*

Some people more susceptible than others to heat illness. If exposed to certain risk factors, anyone can be susceptible to a heat-related illness. However, there are several factors that can further contribute to the effect a heat illness can have on your body:



High body mass index, or obesity

Old age

Environmental conditions, such as high humidity

Poor physical fitness

Sleep deprivation

Health conditions that predispose you to dehydration and malnutrition

Intense physical exertion. High-level athletes are susceptible to heat illnesses, especially when training outdoors. In fact, the CDC reports that heat illness during practice or competition is a leading cause of death and disability among U.S. high school athletes, and a number of college football players have died due to complications from heat illness as well

Tips to avoid heat stroke and exhaustion:



Stay hydrated! Drink enough fluids — such as water or sports drinks — while you’re outdoors. (Do NOT drink alcohol or a caffeinated beverage before exercising, as they both can dehydrate you.) Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink

Exercise early in the day, before it gets too hot or after sunset

Take breaks when you exercise

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothes

Wear Sunscreen. Sunburn affects the body’s ability to cool down and can make you dehydrated. If you must go outdoors, protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and by putting on sunscreen

Pay attention to weather warnings about high temperatures (as your meteorologists inform us!) & avoid being outdoors as much as possible on days you know will be extremely hot



More tips during the hot season: