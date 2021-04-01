Menu

Big Budah at Baby Animal Days in Wellsville

Big Budah is at American West Heritage Center for Baby Animal Days.
Posted at 11:20 AM, Apr 01, 2021
WELLSVILLE, Utah — It is Baby Animal Days at the American West Heritage Center in Wellsville.

The annual event comes as farm animals are being born, but you can also see exotic animals there.

It runs April 1-3, then again April 7-10. Exotic animals from Utah Petting Zoo Gone Wild will be there the first three days. Yellowstone Bear World's bear cubs will be there for the second week only.

Daily admission is limited so you're advised to get your tickets online in advance.

Big Budah visited on Opening Day and checked out some of the exotic animals and helped feed some baby goats.

