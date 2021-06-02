Big Budah previews Saturday's Huntsman SportsFest.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Huntsman SportsFest is back and it’s a great way to get outside, get some exercise and raise money to fight cancer.

It takes place Saturday, June 12 at the Fort Douglas Field at the University of Utah, which is located at 13-699 De Trobriand Street.

You can walk, run, cycle or even participate virtually as an individual, family or team.

For more on how to participate or make a donation, click here.

100% of all money raised supports cancer research.

Big Budah spoke with a couple on a bicycle built for two who own Plan7 Endurance Coaching.

