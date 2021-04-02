Watch
Good Day Utah

Actions

Big Budah previews Saturday's 'SoJo Spring Spectacular'

items.[0].videoTitle
Big Budah previews South Jordan's 'Spring Spectacular.'
Posted at 11:30 AM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 13:30:19-04

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — South Jordan City’s traditional Spring Spectacular event usually sees hundreds of kids hunting Easter eggs on a field.

This year will be a little different, due to the pandemic.

There will be a drive through event this year.

Kids will be able to wave at the Easter Bunny, princesses, stilt walkers, and see a baby animal petting zoo. Bags of Easter candy will be handed out at the end of the event.

It will be held Saturday, April 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Salt Lake County Equestrian Park located at 11010 South 2200 West.

For more information, check out South Jordan’s webpage, and while you’re there, do some of the fun online games as part of the “SoJo Spring Spectacular.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere