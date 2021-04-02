Big Budah previews Saturday's 'SoJo Spring Spectacular'

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — South Jordan City’s traditional Spring Spectacular event usually sees hundreds of kids hunting Easter eggs on a field.

This year will be a little different, due to the pandemic.

There will be a drive through event this year.

Kids will be able to wave at the Easter Bunny, princesses, stilt walkers, and see a baby animal petting zoo. Bags of Easter candy will be handed out at the end of the event.

It will be held Saturday, April 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Salt Lake County Equestrian Park located at 11010 South 2200 West.

For more information, check out South Jordan’s webpage, and while you’re there, do some of the fun online games as part of the “SoJo Spring Spectacular.”

