Budah gets a live demonstration of mounted archery

Posted at 1:26 PM, May 19, 2021

MIDWAY, UTAH — Big Budah went to Alpine Mounted Archery in Midway Wednesday morning. Click here to visit their website. RELATED: Big Budah visits Duck Donuts

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.