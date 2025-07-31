Concern grows over funding cuts at Salt Lake's Guadalupe Center: What the cuts could mean for local families

SALT LAKE CITY — ﻿﻿President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill means there will be a funding freeze for places like Salt Lake’s Guadalupe Center, where officials say they are at risk of potentially losing more than $1,000,000 in federal funding.

That could have an impact on pre-school, after-school, and adult education classes. Those potential losses have staff and parents of students concerned. “It is frustrating and it’s disappointing,” exclaimed Richard Pater the Executive Director of the Guadalupe Center. “The families we serve are part of the community that can least handle the changes that are happening.”

Wendy Juarez, who owns and operates a small catering company and has her second child at the school, says the safe, inclusive learning environment means everything to her and the other parents. “So Guadalupe school is like a family to us,” Juarez explained.

According to Juarez, the center is a place for her and other parents to drop off their children, knowing they can focus on their jobs. “Us as parents, when we know that our kids are safe and they are taken well care of, we feel comfortable to work to face whatever challenges we have outside.”

Richard Pater says that peace of mind for working parents, many of whom hold down multiple jobs, is invaluable. "We try to be a certain place in an uncertain world for those families,” Pater explained.

Officials say the center serves about 1,000 local families who average about five people per household. Those households also average a household income of less than $30,000 a year. So the free classes offered at the center are absolutely critical to their families.

“So our intent is to do as little reduction as possible," Pater said. "And based on our projections, we’re hopeful that we’ll see greater donations from our donors that will actually help us to make up some of that shortfall, but that we can have as little change to those we serve as possible.”

Wendy Juarez says it is a worthwhile investment. “These are the leaders of the future. These will be our doctors, our lawyers, our teachers, and we want them to feel loved and welcome.”

If you would like to learn more about the Guadalupe Center or would like to donate time or money, you can click here. You can also call (801) 531-6100 and ask for Jennifer Holmberg.