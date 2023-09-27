Cool School of the Week gives students hands-on fun with agriculture

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — More than 4,000 students in the Jordan School District got a hands-on learning experience with the agriculture industry in Utah during this week's Cool School of the Week.

You may think of a classroom as a place with desks, a whiteboard and books but at the Agriculture Day for 7th graders in the Jordan School District, students got their hands dirty with animals, crops and more.

The massive event was hosted at the Bastian Agriculture Center, in the heart of South Jordan. It's put on by a partnership between the school district and Utah State University with the goal of educating students on just how much we rely on agriculture.

"We're trying to help kids explore opportunities and what kinds of things happen in agriculture," explained Jason Skidmore, Director of Career Technical Education. "A lot of students think that ag. really might just be farming and fruits and vegetables but it's much more than that."

Among the different activities for students were boxes stuffed with fresh produce for everyone to try. The fruit was quickly snatched up as students learned about the journey from farm to table.

Besides produce, there were also plenty of animals for students to touch and hold. Grace Pommerening, a Copper Hills High School Student showed off some of her adorable bunnies at the event.

"They have their own story to tell," she explained. "These rabbits have been selectively bred...these have been bred to be small, snuggly, easy to handle."

While the snuggly bunnies posed for the camera, Pommerening said the process of selective breeding is important to agriculture in general.

"This might not seem like a huge deal for rabbits, but it's really important when we get to cows and chickens and things," she said. "Because farmers will get more quality for their products."

As Pommerening continues to learn about agriculture in everyday life, she believes these types of events are key for students living in urban areas.

"Everyone is showing their part in agriculture," she reflected. "I think it's really important, especially in places where it's less emphasized."