Mariachi band, dual-immersion program makes Esperanza Elementary this week's Cool School of the Week

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — It's not often you witness elementary-aged students dressed in traditional outfits and playing mariachi music but that's exactly why Esperanza Elementary is FOX 13's Cool School of the Week.

Students woke up with FOX 13 News Wednesday morning to give everyone a taste of their school environment.

Wearing traditional mariachi outfits, the students played mesmerizing mariachi music.

Esperanza Elementary is laser-focused on giving its students a quality education in two languages as they emphasize the importance of different cultures.

Every student and employee at the school is bilingual, easily able to jump between English and Spanish.

"We are a bi-cultural school and the kids just love learning all these things in two languages," explained Principal Eulogio Alejandre.

In the lower grades, students are taught solely in Spanish, which solidifies their knowledge of the language as they progress.

For some students, they're able to go home and teach their parents the language as well, Alejandre remarked.

"Even though they're Latino, many of the parents don't speak Spanish because they grew up in the United States," he said. "They send the kids to us, the kids learn Spanish and they go home to teach their parents."

Students also get a taste of the arts through a mariachi program and choir, taught in Spanish and English.

Mariachi band participants emphasized that music is a huge part of their culture and their teachers make the class fun.

"It has become one of the greatest things we have done for our school," Principal Alejandre said. "Our culture is vibrant and alive."

Beyond a rich blend of cultures at the school, students also receive a stellar education, getting the chance to excel in subjects like science.

A group of students recently placed second in the entire state for their science project called "Hearts of Music."

"Our science project is called 'Hearts of Music' and it's about how different types of music can affect our heart rates physically," one student remarked.

Cool school esperanza elem science

The group of three girls tested more than 100 people as part of their project. They had people listen to heavy metal, classical and corrido music and tested their heart rate to find any correlation.

Other students test their strategy in the chess club, which teachers say builds problem-solving skills.

As students continue to play and learn at Esperanza Elementary, they make their school cool and their community rich with an understanding of culture.