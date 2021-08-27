Good Day Utah Actions Facebook Tweet Email Get your brick on at Brick Slopes this weekend By: Big Budah Posted at 9:28 AM, Aug 27, 2021 and last updated 2021-08-27 11:28:43-04 SANDY, Utah — Lego lovers will gather at Brick Slopes 2021 in Sandy this weekend. Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking NewsNewsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters About Us Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere