Good Day Utah Halloween treat recipes

We've gathered some favorite Halloween recipes from the anchors and reporters at Good Day Utah that you can try before your Halloween party or just to enjoy at home.

Dan's green sugar cookies are out of a box. But he says the key is to use room temp. eggs and take them out of the oven early. The sprinkles have ghosts and bats on them.

Lexie's orange peppers are filled with cream cheese and sprinkled with everything-but-the-bagel seasoning.

Damon's popcorn is covered in butter seasoning.

Spooky Pretzels ingredients:

Pretzel Snaps (checkerboard shaped)

Hershey’s Kisses (milk chocolate)

Candy Corn

Assembly: Place pretzels on baking sheet. Unwrap and place Hershey’s kisses on top. Put tray into 350-degree oven for three minutes.

While the kisses are still warm, take candy corn and press into the chocolate to flatten. To cool down the chocolate faster, put the tray into the refrigerator for an hour.Additional note from “Chef April”: This is a versatile recipe. You can swap out milk for dark or white chocolate, or even Rolo candies.

You can also substitute candy corn for festive-colored M&M’s. Bon Appetite!