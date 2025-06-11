How the National Federation of Community Broadcasters empowers communities through music and news

SALT LAKE CITY — Giving a voice to different people, ideas, and music, along with what’s called “hyperlocal” news. Those are the goals of folks working at radio stations that are part of the National Federation of Community Broadcasters, or NFCB.

The group is holding its 50th anniversary conference this week right here in Salt Lake City.

“Salt Lake City is an amazing blend of community radio and music and arts and culture that feed the soul," explained Rima Dael, the CEO of the NFCB. "And that’s why we chose here.”

More than 200 community broadcasters are in the city, taking part in the conference. For member Sarah Mead, the impact of community radio is clear. "AM and FM radio is old school technology that really is the backbone for this country with its public and civic infrastructure,” Mead stated. “It’s of, by, and for the community. It’s one of the few places where you can hear your neighbors and sometimes yourself, on the air, reflecting what’s going on in your community, what’s important, what you care about.”

Mead has worked for the Moab community station KZMU for nearly a decade. She started out as a volunteer and eventually became the station's manager before joining the national federation.

The broadcasters here are passionate about their profession, according to Gavin Dahl. "I’m at hug level with so many of these people,“ Dahl said.

Dahl is the Executive Director of community radio station KRCL in Salt Lake City and has been involved with the national federation for more than 25 years. “There’s so many people here who, like me, have been dedicated to community service and the idea of using the public airways to serve the public in a way that’s different than a lot of the other broadcasters out there.”

For Mead, the impact of local stations can be summed up simply, "It’s kind of sappy, but, that’s a way to increase human connection and meaning and purpose. And it’s like this is what community radio does, it’s amazing.”

The conference wraps up on Wednesday.