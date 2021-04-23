'Jurassic Quest' brings life-size dinosaurs back to Utah

This year, "Jurassic Quest" is offering a drive-thru "choose your own adventure" style exhibition of its life-size dinosaurs. Big Budah met with Safari Sarah and Dino Dustin to learn about what visitors can expect from Jurassic Quest.

Visit jurassicquest.com for details.

