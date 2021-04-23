'Jurassic Quest' brings life-size dinosaurs back to Utah
Big Budah met with Safari Sarah and Dino Dustin of "Jurassic Quest" as the beloved dinosaur attraction returns to Utah.
Posted at 1:21 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 15:22:55-04
This year, "Jurassic Quest" is offering a drive-thru "choose your own adventure" style exhibition of its life-size dinosaurs. Big Budah met with Safari Sarah and Dino Dustin to learn about what visitors can expect from Jurassic Quest.
Visit jurassicquest.com for details.
