KTR offers indoor fitness and fun for kids

Posted at 8:37 AM, Mar 10, 2021

MIDVALE, Utah — KTR is an indoor action sports playground in Midvale. Activities include dodgeball, trampoline tricks, parkour, skateboarding, BMX biking and more. Visit https://www.ktr-centers.com/ for details.

