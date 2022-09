Ride to support Veterans, First Responders, and their families with the Honor365 Charity Foundation.

On this day of remembrance, we’ll be honoring those who have sacrificed the most – risking their lives to make us safe, happy, and free.

Event starts at 8:00 am and finishes at 5:00 pm

Check-in at American Legion Post 112 American Legion Post 112 at 320 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City.

