Man turns Utah landmarks into LEGO renderings with computer program

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah father and LEGO creator Phillip Sadler is racking up thousands of followers on Instagram by recreating unique Salt Lake City landmarks in LEGOs.

“I only moved to the avenues a couple of years ago," Sadler explained. ”I was like, I really need to check out a lot of these spots. So, it gave me the opportunity to do like a deep dive on certain buildings or neighborhoods.”

Sadler said he was inspired by his adventures throughout Utah and decided he wanted to build an ever-expanding tiny city.

“Then I started posting them and people started making recommendations," he said.

He uses a computer program to design each replica that you can find on his Instagram page.

There you will find everything from The Lehi Roller Mills to The Cannibal roller coaster at Lagoon, the new tram at Snowbird, and his most time-consuming project yet, The Salt Lake City LDS Temple.

Among the dozens of creations, Sadler said he does have a favorite.

“It is The Cathedral of The Madeleine. It's only a block away from me. And it is beautiful. I hear it every day, you know 24 times a day, and have always really, really loved it.”

Philip says he hopes people enjoy the result of his Lego rendering creations as he tries to bring new life into a nostalgic toy for many.

“I hope that it's like a bragging point about Salt Lake City," he said. “I hope it you know, it instills a sense of pride in other people from Utah and especially Salt Lake City to say yes, this is a representation of my city in a way that I haven't seen before.”