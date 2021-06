SALT LAKE CITY — Meet "Tito," the Pet of the Day Monday morning on Good Day Utah.

He was scared and timid when first brought to the shelter, but is doing well now in foster care. Tito does well with children and pets, in fact, he needs to go to a home with other dogs.

If you're interested in adopting Tito, or any of the other pets at Best Friends Utah click here.

Check out the video to learn more about Tito and about how to keep your pets safe in hot weather.