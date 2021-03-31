Scavenger Hunt at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium helps Utah children

DRAPER, Utah — There is a scavenger hunt going on at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, and not only is it a lot of fun for kids, it helps some of Utah’s most vulnerable children.

The scavenger hunt is set up in the Ford Expedition Asia exhibit, and the idea is to look for certain items hidden in the area and fill out a card as each item is located.

Since April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, for everyone who completes the scavenger hunt, Utah Ford Stores will donate five dollars to the Children’s Justice Center throughout the month of April.

That’s not all though. Everyone who completes the scavenger hunt will be entered to win a free behind the scenes “Penguin Encounter” which is a $300 value.

FOX 13’s Big Budah spent much of Good Day Utah at the aquarium and among other things, got up close and personal with a Albino Boa Constrictor and went on the scavenger hunt.

