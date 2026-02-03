Smart Cart: Busy Night One-Pot Chicken & Rice

Busy Night One-Pot Chicken & Rice

Serves: 5

Serving size: ~1 heaping cup

Ingredients:

1 package chicken thighs (about 1½–2 lb; boneless, skinless for ease)

1½ cups brown rice, uncooked

2 vegetable stock cubes*

3½ cups hot water

1–1½ Tbsp all-purpose chicken seasoning

2 bags (24 oz total) frozen broccoli

1–2 Tbsp olive or avocado oil (whatever you already have at home)

Salt & pepper, to taste

*Why stock cubes? They’re cheaper per serving than boxed stock, last longer in the pantry, and let you control flavor without wasting half a carton.

Instructions:

Brown the chicken Heat oil in a large deep skillet or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Season chicken thighs with the all-purpose rub. Add to the pan and brown 2–3 minutes per side (they don’t need to be fully cooked). Remove and set aside.

Build the rice base Reduce heat to medium. Add brown rice to the same pan and stir for about 30 seconds so it lightly toasts in the remaining oil and seasoning — this boosts flavor.

Add broth + simmer Dissolve stock cubes in hot water, then pour into the pan. Stir, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom. Bring to a gentle simmer.

Nestle & cook Place the chicken back into the pan, nestling it into the rice. Cover, reduce heat to low, and cook for 35–40 minutes, until rice is tender and chicken is cooked through.

Finish with veggies Scatter frozen broccoli over the top, cover again, and cook an additional 5–7 minutes until broccoli is heated through and bright green.

Fluff & serve Fluff rice with a fork, taste, and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper if needed. Serve straight from the pot.



Estimated Nutrition (per serving) Calories: ~430 | Protein: ~32 g | Fat: ~12 g | Carbohydrates: ~45 g | Fiber: ~6 g | Added Sugar: 0 g

(Estimates based on boneless, skinless chicken thighs and standard seasoning blends.)

Tips

Brown rice stretches protein further and keeps you full longer

Frozen broccoli is picked at peak freshness and avoids food waste

One pot = less energy, fewer dishes, and faster cleanup

Storage & Make-Ahead