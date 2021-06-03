SALT LAKE CITY — Smith's Chef Jeff's recipe for pretzel coated chicken with a green salad and honey mustard dressing

Pretzel Coated Chicken with Mixed Greens Salad and Honey Mustard Dressing

Ingredients

For the Chicken: For the Dressing:

1 ½ lb. chicken tenders ¼ c. extra virgin olive oil

2 eggs, beaten ¼ c. honey

1 c. crushed pretzels juice of 1 lemon

½ tsp. garlic powder 3 tbsp. Dijon mustard

½ tsp. onion powder 2 tbsp. tahini paste

Salt and pepper to taste 2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

For the Salad:

6 c. mixed greens

1 c. cherry tomatoes, halved

½ c. shaved parmesan

1 avocado, diced

4 slices cooked bacon, sliced

Directions

Preheat your oven to 425. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a bowl, whisk the eggs and toss in the chicken to coat. In another shallow dish, combine the pretzels, garlic and onion powders, salt and pepper. Add the chicken and toss and press the chicken to coat with the breading. Place the chicken on the sheet pan, drizzle on a little cooking oil and place in the oven to bake for 15 minutes or until the internal temp. of the chicken reaches 160. Remove from the oven and set aside.

Make the dressing by adding its ingredients to a blender or in a bowl and blend with a stick blender. Once combined set aside.

Assemble the salad by tossing the lettuce with the cherry tomatoes, parmesan, avocado and bacon. Place a serving of the salad on a serving dish topped with a couple chicken tenders. Drizzle on some of the dressing and enjoy!

Sponsored by Smith's.

