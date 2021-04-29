Watch
There's a massive treasure hunt happening in Utah right now!

Posted at 11:30 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 13:32:53-04

There's a massive treasure hunt happening in Utah right now! Big Budah talked with the winners of the previous Treasure Finders hunt.

Visit treasurefindersapp.com for details.

