Utah Motorsports Campus rolls out inaugural Beer & Fear Fest

FOX 13's Big Budah previews the inaugural Beer &amp; Fear Fest at UMC.
Posted at 9:55 AM, Sep 30, 2021
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Utah Motorsports Campus (UMC) is excited to announce the creation of a new mega-event over four weekends in October, Beer & Fear Fest!

FOX 13’s Big Budah had several reports from the Tooele County site during Good Day Utah Thursday morning.

It’s sort of like Oktoberfest meets Halloween.

The inaugural Beer & Fear Fest will take place on Saturday and Sunday over four weekends – October 2-3, 9-10, 16-17 and 23-24. Hours will be from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day, with a VIP afterparty each Saturday evening from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.

